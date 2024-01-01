Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Anti-fingerprint Stainless Dishwasher with True Steam™

14 Place Anti-fingerprint Stainless Dishwasher with True Steam™

LD-1485T4

14 Place Anti-fingerprint Stainless Dishwasher with True Steam™

(0)
LG LD-1485T4 - 14 Place Anti-fingerprint Stainless Dishwasher with True Steam™
CAPACITY -

  • Capacity (Total)

    14 Place Settings

FINISH -

  • Colour / Finish

    Anti-Fingerprint Stainless

EXTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Type

    Free-Standing

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    1-19 hours

  • Controls

    Fully Electronic

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

INTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Tub Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Concealed Heating Element

    Yes

  • LG Smart Rack™

    Yes

  • Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable Third Rack

    Yes

  • Water Softener

    Yes

  • LG True Steam™

    Yes

  • 5 Spray Directions

    Yes

  • Triple Filtration System

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Soil Sensor

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Hybrid Dry

  • Extra Hot Mode

    Yes

WATER AND NOISE EFFICIENCY

  • Energy Consumption

    230kWh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Stars

  • WELS Water Consumption

    10.4L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    5.5 Stars

  • Operating Noise

    40dB

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width x Depth x Height

    600mm x 600mm x 850mm

  • Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)

    680mm x 665mm x 890mm

  • Weight

    60kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years Parts and Labour + 8 Years on Direct Drive Motor (Parts Only)

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084366177

What people are saying