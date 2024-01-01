Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher Matte Black - Freestanding

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher Matte Black - Freestanding

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

XD2A25MB

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher Matte Black - Freestanding

()
  • front view
  • Front open
  • front open
  • side view
  • Left Side View
  • USP image for wine glass rack
  • interior shot featuring lg dishwasher
  • detailed view of the tub light
  • detailed view of the display
  • detailed view of the interior
  • detailed view of the wine glass rack
  • side view
  • back view
  • right side view
  • left side view
front view
Front open
front open
side view
Left Side View
USP image for wine glass rack
interior shot featuring lg dishwasher
detailed view of the tub light
detailed view of the display
detailed view of the interior
detailed view of the wine glass rack
side view
back view
right side view
left side view

Image of kitchen with freestanding LG dishwasher installed under a kitchen counter.

Performance Convenience Smart Design

Features to love

Image of steam being released into the interior cavity of LG dishwasher.

Turn the heat up on germs & bacteria

TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles

Streams of water spraying at different angles from the dishwasher's spray arm.

Clean from multiple angles

QuadWash®

Kitchen interior with partially open free-standing dishwasher and LG ThinQ® app showing cycle complete notification.

Connect for a tailored wash

LG ThinQ® app.

Image of dishwasher door wide open and displaying internal section of LG dishwasher.

Load it your way

EasyRack Plus®

TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles

High temperature Steam Cycle helps clean, sanitise and reduce water spots

LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. 

 

LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers are designed to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C to reduce bacteria on dishes by up to 99.999%*.

Video of close-up view of various types of dishes with steam being released inside the dishwasher.

*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).﻿

Power of steam

TrueSteam™ uses the power of steam to penetrate stubborn food residue.

Reaches all angles

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Sparkling clean dishes

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean.

*The images above are for illustrative purposes only.

QuadWash®

Clean from multiple angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water from multiple angles.

Footage of intense water streaming at different angles from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Dual Zone Wash

Adjust water intensity to suit your dishes

Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.

Wine Glass Rack

Protect your favourite wine glasses

A designated rack for your delicate wine glasses, helping to reduce breakages during a wash cycle.

Wine glasses being loaded onto the Wine Glass Rack and placed in an LG Dishwasher for a wash cycle.

*Wine glass rack is included with this dishwasher.

EasyRack®Plus

Load it your way

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any stacking challenge you can dish up.

Video of a person raising a dishwashing rack to allow more height space for the lower rack and then placing a frying pan on the lower rack.

Height Adjustable Cutlery Rack

The upper rack allows additional space for cutlery and small utensils.

All three levels in an LG dishwasher being stacked to full capacity.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the middle rack to three different levels to make space for taller items.

A video demonstrating the operation of the upper rack installed in the LG Built-in Dishwaher.

*Image illustrating LG Dishwasher in White, Please refer to product image gallery for LG Dishwasher in Matte Black.

Auto Open Dry

A helping hand with drying

Because no-one likes soggy dishes,  Auto Open Dry ‘pops’ the door open a crack at the end of the wash cycle, to allow steam to escape the Dishwasher cavity and enhance drying performance. Now that’s smart!

Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

Quiet, efficient and reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.*

A man reading a book near an LG Dishwasher in operation with an icon indicating low volume. 10 year Parts wararnty logo and Inverter DirectDrive logo are also displayed in the image.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

ThinQ®

A new world of connectivity

With ThinQ® technology, you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your compatible smartphone.*

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ® in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Download New Wash Cycles

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

Personalised Settings

Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the ThinQ® app to select different cleaning options.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with LG freestanding dishwasher, electric stove, range hood and sink.

Style and harmony

Image showing the interior of LG Dishwasher.

Stainless Steel

Close up image of LG Dishwasher in Black.

Hidden display

Close up image of the tub light inside LG Dishwasher.

Tub light

Freestanding v Built Under Dishwashers
Designed to fit your style

Freestanding v Built Under Dishwashers

LG Built Under dishwashers fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Freestanding dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION-D.jpg

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Control Panel

    Top Control

  • Place Settings

    15

  • Control Type

    Touch Control

APPERANCE

  • Finish

    Matte Black

  • Inner Tub Material

    Stainless

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Time)

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Basket

    No

  • Cutlery Rack

    Yes (2 Heights)

  • Height Adjustable Upper Rack

    Yes (3 Heights)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express Cycle

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • High Temp. (up to 80℃)

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo Cycle

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Operating Noise(dBA)

    40

  • WELS Water Consumption(L)

    11.1

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)

    246

  • WELS Reg. Number

    D02245

  • WELS Testing Program Name

    Eco + Energy Saver

  • WELS Water Rating

    5.5 Star

KEY FEATURE

  • LG EasyRack Plus®

    Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

  • Auto Open Dry

    Yes

  • Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash®

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Condensing

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    55

  • Product (WxHxD) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    51

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084514974

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • TagON (NFC)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.