15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Matte Black Finish
*Cutlery basket pictured is not available on models XD3A15BS, XD3A15NS, XD3A15MB and XD3A25MB.
Thorough Cleaning
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
Machine Clean Reminder
Key Feature
-
QuadWash® - Clean from Multiple Angles
-
Inverter Direct Drive - Quiet, Efficient and Reliable
-
EasyRack® Plus - Versatile, Easy Loading
-
ThinQ® - A New World of Connectivity
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Control Panel
Front Control
-
Place Settings
14 Place Settings
-
Control Type
Fully Electronic
APPERANCE
-
Finish
Platinum Steel
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless Steel
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Basket
Yes
-
Cutlery Rack
Yes (3 Heights)
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
Yes
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Delay Start
1 - 12 Hours
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express Cycle
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes (Top / Bottom)
-
High Temp. (up to 80℃)
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Turbo Cycle
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Operating Noise(dBA)
44
-
WELS Water Consumption(L)
11.5
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)
246
-
WELS Water Rating
5.5 Star
KEY FEATURE
-
LG EasyRack Plus®
Standard (Standard Tine Flexibility)
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
-
Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash®
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing (Requires Cold Water Connection)
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
690 x 890 x 664
-
Product (WxHxD) (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
46.5
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098247363
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
-
Product
2 Years Parts & Labour
