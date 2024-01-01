Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Noble Steel Finish

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Noble Steel Finish

XD3A15NS

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Noble Steel Finish

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The sleek and elegant exterior design will enhance the look of any kitchen.

Micro LED Display

The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains shadowed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.

Four Reasons to Own an QuadWash® Dishwasher

*Cutlery basket pictured is not available on models XD3A15BS, XD3A15NS, XD3A15MB and XD3A25MB.

Clean from Multiple Angles3

Clean from Multiple Angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water at multiple angles.

Thorough Cleaning

The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.

Turbo Cycle

Select the Turbo Cycle to wash lightly soiled dishes in 59 minutes.*

*Maximum load size is 10 place settings. Cycle is 'wash only'. Selecting 'Auto Open Door' feature extends the wash time.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing dirty pots and pans with the Dual Zone Wash option. Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.

Easy Loading & Versatility

The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to accommodate a variety of sized items.

Flexible Loading

Load the dishes your way. Folding tines let you fit dishes wherever you want.

Height Adjustable Cutlery Rack

The upper rack provides additional space for cutlery and small utensils.

A New World of Connectivity

QuadWash® dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology, so you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your smartphone.*

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.

Download New Wash Cycles

With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

Personalised Settings

Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis

Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹

Key Feature

  • QuadWash® - Clean from Multiple Angles
  • Inverter Direct Drive - Quiet, Efficient and Reliable
  • EasyRack® Plus- Versatile, Easy Loading
  • ThinQ® - A New World of Connectivity

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 600 x 850
CAPACITY
15 Place Settings
ENERGY RATING
QuadWash® - Clean from Multiple Angles
THINQ
Inverter Direct Drive - Quiet, Efficient and Reliable

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Control Panel

    Front Control

  • Place Settings

    14 Place Settings

  • Control Type

    Fully Electronic

APPERANCE

  • Finish

    White

  • Inner Tub Material

    Stainless Steel

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Cutlery Rack

    Yes (3 Heights)

  • Height Adjustable Upper Rack

    Yes

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    1 - 12 Hours

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express Cycle

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes (Top / Bottom)

  • High Temp. (up to 80℃)

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Turbo Cycle

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Operating Noise(dBA)

    44

  • WELS Water Consumption(L)

    11.5

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)

    246

  • WELS Water Rating

    5.5 Star

KEY FEATURE

  • LG EasyRack Plus®

    Standard (Standard Tine Flexibility)

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

  • Spray Arms

    3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

  • QuadWash®

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Condensing (Requires Cold Water Connection)

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    690 x 890 x 664

  • Product (WxHxD) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    46.5

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098026685

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • TagON (NFC)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

  • Product

    2 Years Parts & Labour

