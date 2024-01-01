We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Super-Multi Portable DVD Rewriter
Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support
Play in peace with less noise
Non-stop seamless playability
8x DVD-R Writing Speed
TV Connectivity
Windows & Mac OS Compatible
Key Feature
14mm Ultra Slim & Light
Silent Play
All Spec
OPERATING SYSTEM
Windows 8
Yes (Home, Professional)
Windows 7
Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional, Ultimate Edition)
Windows Vista
Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition)
Windows XP
Yes (Home, Professional, Media Center Edition)
Mac OS X
Yes
DIMENSIONS
External Dimensions (WxHxD)
144mm x 14mm x 138mm
Weight
200g
SPEED (WRITE)
M-DISC
4x
CD-R / RW
24x
DVD±R (SL/DL)
8x / 6x
DVD+RW / -RW
8x / 6x
SPEED (READ)
DVD±R (SL/DL)
8x
DVD+RW / -RW
8x
M-DISC
8x
CD-R / RW
24x
BUNDLE SOFTWARE
Power2Go
Yes
GENERAL FEATURES
Silent Play
Yes
Jamless Play
Yes
M-Disc Support
Yes
TV Connectivity
Yes
MAC Support
Yes
INTERFACE TYPE
SATA
Yes (USB 2.0)
LOADING TYPE
Tray Loading
Yes
