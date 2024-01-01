Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
310L Anti-fingerprint White Bottom Mount Fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

310L Anti-fingerprint White Bottom Mount Fridge

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GB-310RWL

310L Anti-fingerprint White Bottom Mount Fridge

(0)
LG Fridge GB-310RWL

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
600 x 1737 x 645
CAPACITY
310L
KEY FEATURE 1
4 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
Stainless Finish

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Total Capacity

    310L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    187L

  • Freezer Capacity

    123L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    Bottom Mount Fridges

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1737

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    588

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    645

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    645

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Weight

    69kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    282kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    White

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    3 x Tempered Glass

  • Door Baskets

    5 Movable

  • Drawers

    1 Moisture Balance Crisper

  • Egg Box

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Drawers

    4 x Plastic (3 Large, 1 Small)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084895608

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying