306L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Stainless Finish
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*This image is for illustration purpose only.
*Reversing of doors must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician, at additional cost.
*The fridge door opens on the right hinge.
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
Key Feature
-
Surround Cooling, cools from front and back
-
Door Cooling for Stored Door Items
-
Multi Air flow
-
Seamless Design with your Kitchen Cabinetry
-
Reversible Door
-
10 Year Parts Warranty On LG Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
306
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
293
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Mount Fridges
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
306
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
202
-
Net Freezer (L)
104
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
70
-
Product Weight (kg)
63
-
Height (mm)
1720
-
Depth with handle (mm)
677
-
Depth without door (mm)
610
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
-
Depth without handle (mm)
677
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
651 x 1813 x 764
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Ice Tray Included
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
293
-
Energy Rating
4.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (3)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer
Yes (3)
