450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator With 4½ Star Energy Rating

Specs

Reviews

Support

450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator With 4½ Star Energy Rating

GB-450UPLX

450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator With 4½ Star Energy Rating

(0)

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GB-450UPLX

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Capacity (Total)

    450L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    295L

  • Freezer Capacity

    155L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    Bottom Mount Fridges

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height - At highest point

    1724 mm

  • Depth - Without door

    600 mm

  • Depth - Without handle

    684 mm

  • Depth - With Door & Handle

    684 mm

  • Width

    700 mm

  • Weight

    80 kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    299kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    4½ Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    3 x Tempered Glass

  • Door Baskets

    6 Fixed

  • Drawers

    1 Moisture Balance Crisper

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Box

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Cooling Fan

    Dual Speed

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Drawers

    3 x Plastic

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    10 Year Inverter Linear Compressor

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087471441

