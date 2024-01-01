We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
454L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Black Finish
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later iOS 8 and ThinQ® app required for Audible LG Smart Diagnosis feature.
Key Feature
-
3½ Star Energy Rating
-
Door Cooling for Stored Door Items
-
Black Finish
-
10 Year Parts Warranty On LG Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
42
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
7 x 172 x 7
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
348
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
42
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
287
-
Net Freezer (L)
133
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
84
-
Height (mm)
172
-
Depth with handle (mm)
7
-
Depth without door (mm)
595
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
7 x 172 x 7
-
Depth without handle (mm)
7
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R6A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Manual Twist Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
348
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (6)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (1), Adjustable (3)
-
Fresh Zone
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
1 Years Parts Warranty
