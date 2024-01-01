Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
420L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in White Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

420L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in White Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GB-455WL

420L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in White Finish

(0)
5 Star Rating With Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

5 Star Rating With Inverter Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the 420L fridge adds to the range of New Zealand's first bottom mount 5 star energy rating fridges. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Cools from Front and Back1
Surround Cooling

Cools from Front and Back

Cool air enters the fridge cavity from the rear and front ceiling vents to help keep food fresher for longer.*

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Door Cooling

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.

D04-01_REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

D04-02_REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-3-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

D04-03_REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-4-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

Sleek Exterior Design

With a 700mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.

Key Feature

  • 5 Star Energy Rating
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty On Linear Compressor
  • Surround Cooling, cools from front and back
  • Door Cooling for Stored Door Items
  • White Finish

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
700 x 1720 x 700
CAPACITY
420L
KEY FEATURE 1
4.5 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
Door Cooling+™, Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    420

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    300

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Mount Fridges

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    420

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    287

  • Net Freezer (L)

    133

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes (Fridge Only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    84

  • Height (mm)

    1720

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    700

  • Depth without door (mm)

    595

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    White

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    300

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (6)

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098381043

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    Yes (3)

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.