We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
335L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte White
Features to love
LinearCooling™
Helps keep food fresher for longer
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Fast cooling for stored door items
FRESHConverter™
Helps store ingredients optimally
Seamless Design
Beauty in simplicity
*Matte Black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Matte White.
Store more of the good stuff
Generous fridge storage at eye-level viewing, so you can easily view and store more of your favourite fresh food.
Helps keep food fresher for longer
Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Fast cooling for stored door items
Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
FRESHConverter™
Helps store ingredients optimally
Dedicated storage space with sliding adjustable control optimised for Meat, Fish & Vegetables.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Fridge cleaning, without the alarm bells
Stops the flow of cold air and fridge alarm from ringing for 15 minutes when the door is left open. Simply press the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds so you can start cleaning your fridge with ease.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Sleek Exterior Design
With a 600mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.
Available Colours
|Stainless Finish | Matte Black | Matte White Finish
Fresh design, fresh innovation
*Matte Black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Matte White.
Key Feature
-
Linear Cooling for fresh food
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Door Cooling For Stored Door Items
-
Sleek Exterior Design
-
Smart controls with LG ThinQ®
-
Generous fresh food capacity
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
335
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
293
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Finish (Door)
Matte White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
335
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
248
-
Net Freezer (L)
87
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
66
-
Product Weight (kg)
61
-
Height (mm)
1662.5
-
Depth with handle (mm)
720
-
Depth without door (mm)
632
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Depth without handle (mm)
720
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
632 x 1773 x 747
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte White
-
Metal Fresh
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
293
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
3
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Pure N Fresh
No
-
Wine Rack
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096220351
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer
2 Transparent
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.