Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GB-V300MBL

340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview

()
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
  • LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL
LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview, GB-V300MBL

Key Features

  • Knock twice to see inside with InstaView Door-in-Door®
  • Auto Ice Maker, without need for plumbing
  • DoorCooling⁺ ™ for fast cooling
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart controls with LG ThinQ®
  • Generous Fresh Food capacity
More

This is a view of a kitchen with an LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed next to the countertop.

Features to love

The InstaView window is illuminated to reveal the contents of the fridge.

InstaView™ Knock, Knock.

Knock twice to see inside

Close up of ice cubes

Auto Ice Maker

Ice at the ready, with no plumbing.

Close up of door cooling feature and temperature control panel in an LG bottom freezer.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Fast cooling for stored door items

The lg bottom freezer refrigerator features a 10-year parts warranty on the smart inverter compressor, which regulates the cooling in the refrigerator.

Fresh Converter™

Helps store ingredients optimally

InstaView™ Knock, Knock.

Knock twice to see inside

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher for longer.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

Generous Fresh Capacity

Store more of the good stuff

Generous fridge storage at eye-level viewing, so you can easily view and store more of your favourite fresh food.

Graphic showing the interior size of the LG bottom freezer.

It has the text 'Freshness'.

LinearCooling™

Helps keep food fresher for longer

Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Images of three fresh produce looking fresh with LinearCooling feature.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

FRESHConverter™

Helps store ingredients optimally

Dedicated storage space with sliding adjustable control optimised for Meat, Fish & Vegetables.

Deodoriser

Reduce unpleasant odours

Carbon filtration technology filters bad odours in the fridge, helping to keep the air fresh.

The lg bottom freezer refrigerator features a 10-year parts warranty on the smart inverter compressor, which regulates the cooling in the refrigerator.

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

convenience

Auto Ice Maker

Ice at the ready, with no plumbing

Save time and effort with the convenient automatic ice maker. No plumbing required, all you need to do is top up the fridge water tank!

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

Freezer Pull-out Tray

Easily access items at the back

Pull-out shelf makes it easy for you to access food stored inside the freezer.

Cleaning Time

Fridge cleaning, without the distraction

Stop the flow of cold air and fridge alarm from ringing for 15 minutes when the door is left open. Simply press the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds so you can start cleaning your fridge with ease.

Image of Cleaning Time activated and removing food stored in the fridge to start cleaning.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. 

design

Sleek Exterior Design

With a 600mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a modern kitchen..

Fresh design, fresh innovation

The front view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a white modern kitchen room.
The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a kitchen with green cabinets and a stylish island.
The overall view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a kitchen.

Key Feature

  • Knock twice to see inside with InstaView Door-in-Door®
  • Auto Ice Maker, without need for plumbing
  • DoorCooling⁺ ™ for fast cooling
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart controls with LG ThinQ®
  • Generous Fresh Food capacity
Print

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    340

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    327

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    340

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    253

  • Net Freezer (L)

    87

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    86

  • Product Weight (kg)

    81

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1662.5

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    720

  • Depth without door (mm)

    632

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    720

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    650 x 1800 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Zero-Clearance Doors

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Refrigerant Name

    R600a

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • InstaView™

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    327

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Wine Rack

    No

  • Fresh Converter

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096219621

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.