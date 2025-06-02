We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
340L Bottom Mount Fridge - Instaview
Features to love
InstaView™ Knock, Knock.
Auto Ice Maker
Ice at the ready, with no plumbing.
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Fresh Converter™
Knock twice to see inside
With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher for longer.
Store more of the good stuff
Generous fridge storage at eye-level viewing, so you can easily view and store more of your favourite fresh food.
Helps keep food fresher for longer
Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Fast cooling for stored door items
Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
FRESHConverter™
Helps store ingredients optimally
Dedicated storage space with sliding adjustable control optimised for Meat, Fish & Vegetables.
Deodoriser
Reduce unpleasant odours
Carbon filtration technology filters bad odours in the fridge, helping to keep the air fresh.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Ice at the ready, with no plumbing
Save time and effort with the convenient automatic ice maker. No plumbing required, all you need to do is top up the fridge water tank!
Freezer Pull-out Tray
Easily access items at the back
Pull-out shelf makes it easy for you to access food stored inside the freezer.
Fridge cleaning, without the distraction
Stop the flow of cold air and fridge alarm from ringing for 15 minutes when the door is left open. Simply press the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds so you can start cleaning your fridge with ease.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Sleek Exterior Design
With a 600mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.
Fresh design, fresh innovation
Key Feature
-
Knock twice to see inside with InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
Auto Ice Maker, without need for plumbing
-
DoorCooling⁺ ™ for fast cooling
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Smart controls with LG ThinQ®
-
Generous Fresh Food capacity
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
340
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
327
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
340
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
253
-
Net Freezer (L)
87
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
86
-
Product Weight (kg)
81
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1662.5
-
Depth with handle (mm)
720
-
Depth without door (mm)
632
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Depth without handle (mm)
720
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
650 x 1800 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Refrigerant Name
R600a
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
InstaView™
Yes
-
Cleaning Time
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
327
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Pure N Fresh
No
-
Wine Rack
No
-
Fresh Converter
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096219621
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
