305L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Matte Black Finish

305L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Matte Black Finish

GB-W335MBL

305L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Matte Black Finish

GB-W335MBL
Cools from Front and Back​
Surround Cooling

Cools from Front and Back​

Cool air enters the fridge cavity from the rear and front ceiling vents to help keep food fresher for longer.*​

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Door Cooling

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

The air circulates through multiple strategically placed vents, which ensures an equal amount of chilled air reaching each shelf and corner for quick and uniform cooling.​

Seamless Design with your Kitchen Cabinetry

Seamless Design with your Kitchen Cabinetry​

This refrigerator will sit flush with your cabinets, so you will be able to open your fridge door up to 90° without the doors protruding.​

Adjust your fridge

Adjust your fridge & freezer door not your kitchen​

Reversible hinged doors can be adjusted to swing open to the right or to the left, ensuring that your fridge never blocks an entrance way or interferes with cabinets and appliances.*​

*Reversing of doors must be performed by a technician, at additional cost.​

10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor​

10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor​

The LG Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system which achieves a 4.5 star energy rating. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*​

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).​

LED Lighting​

LED Lighting​

LED lighting is bright, more energy efficient and emits less heat than conventional incandescent bulbs, and has a longer lifespan.​

Key Feature

  • Surround Cooling, cools from front and back​
  • Door Cooling for Stored Door Items​
  • Multi Air flow
  • Seamless Design with your Kitchen Cabinetry​
  • Reversible Door​
  • Quick and Handy Non Plumbed Water Dispenser

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    305

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    263

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Mount Fridges

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    305

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    201

  • Net Freezer (L)

    104

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes (Fridge Only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    70

  • Product Weight (kg)

    63

  • Height (mm)

    1720

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    677

  • Depth without door (mm)

    615

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    677

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    651 x 1813 x 764

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Zero-Clearance Doors

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Ice Tray Included

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    263

  • Energy Rating

    4.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (3)

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    Yes (3)

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

