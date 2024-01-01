We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator With 4½ Star Energy Rating
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Total)
450L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
295L
-
Freezer Capacity
155L
-
Water Dispenser Capacity
2.3L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Bottom Mount Fridges
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (to top of cabinet)
1725
-
Depth - Without door
600
-
Depth - Without handle
684
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
684
-
Width
700
-
Weight
85kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
299kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
3 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
6 Fixed
-
Drawers
1 Moisture Balance Crisper
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Drawers
3 x Plastic
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
4½ Star Energy Rating, Quick and Handy Non Plumbed Water Dispenser, Anti-fingerprint Shiny Steel Finish
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087471373
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
