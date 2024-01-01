We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
305L Platinum Bottom Mount Refrigerator
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
305 Litres
-
Refrigerator
183 Litres
-
Freezer
122 Litres
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
BioShield
Yes
-
Reversible Doors
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1726mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1710mm
-
Depth without Door
550mm
-
Depth without Handle
617mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
651mm
-
Width
595mm
-
Weight
69kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
2.0 Star
-
Energy Consumption
476kWh/year
-
Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour + 3 Years on Compressor (Parts Only)
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
20W x 1 (Incandescent)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Door Baskets
3 (Fixed)
-
Dairy Box
Yes
-
Regular Crisper
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Plastic Drawers
4
-
Ice Tray
•
