305L White Bottom Mount Refrigerator

305L White Bottom Mount Refrigerator

GC-305SW

305L White Bottom Mount Refrigerator

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    305 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    183 Litres

  • Freezer

    122 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    White

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • Reversible Doors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1726mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1710mm

  • Depth without Door

    550mm

  • Depth without Handle

    617mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    651mm

  • Width

    595mm

  • Weight

    69kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    2.0 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    476kWh/year

  • Warranty

    2 Years Parts & Labour + 3 Years on Compressor (Parts Only)

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    20W x 1 (Incandescent)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    3

  • Door Baskets

    3 (Fixed)

  • Dairy Box

    Yes

  • Regular Crisper

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Plastic Drawers

    4

  • Ice Tray

What people are saying