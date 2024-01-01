We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator with 4 Star Energy Rating
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
450 Litres
-
Refrigerator
295 Litres
-
Freezer
155 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
4 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
Yes (1)
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes (2.0)
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Moisture Balance Crisper™
Yes (1)
-
Shelving
Tempered Glass (3)
-
Door Baskets
6 (Fixed)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Egg Box
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
Yes (3)
-
Twist Ice Tray
Yes
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
341kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Case
1720mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
705 mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
705mm
-
Weight
85kg
-
Width
740 mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
970 mm x 810 mm x 1880 mm
-
Height to Top of Door
1720 mm
