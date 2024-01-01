Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
World's First Dual Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

GF-6D725BGL

World's First Dual Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

GF-6D725BGL

World's First Dual Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

DIMENSIONS

GF-6D725BGL

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Capacity (Total)

    725L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    424L

  • Freezer Capacity

    301L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    French Door Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (to top of cabinet)

    1800

  • Depth - Without door

    631

  • Depth - Without handle

    758

  • Depth - With Door & Handle

    758

  • Width

    912

  • Weight

    147kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    646kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Luminous Black Mirror Glass

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door-In-Door™

    Dual Door-In-Door

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED (left and right)

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Drawers

    4 x Plastic, 2 x Glass

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -

  • Includes:

    Dual Door-In-Door, Bluetooth Speaker

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087689839

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying