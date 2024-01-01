We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
World's First Dual Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Total)
725L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
424L
-
Freezer Capacity
301L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (to top of cabinet)
1800
-
Depth - Without door
631
-
Depth - Without handle
758
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
758
-
Width
912
-
Weight
147kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
646kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Luminous Black Mirror Glass
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door™
Dual Door-In-Door
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED (left and right)
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Drawers
4 x Plastic, 2 x Glass
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
Dual Door-In-Door, Bluetooth Speaker
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087689839
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
