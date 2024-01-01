Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GF-AD701BSL

701L Door-in-Door™ French Door with CustomChill® Black Stainless Steel Series

DIMENSIONS

GF-AD701BSL

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    701Litres

  • Refrigerator

    388 Litres

  • Freezer

    205Litres

  • Ice Making Compartment

    28 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    9 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    2

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED (Top & Side)

  • Door Baskets

    8 (Fixed)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes (Pure n Fresh)

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    5

  • Regular Crisper

    Yes (3)

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    Yes (3)

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    641kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.5 Star

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Case

    1785mm

  • Depth without Door

    630mm

  • Depth without Handle

    814mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    816mm

  • Weight

    165kg

  • Width

    908mm

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    970 mm x 850 mm x 1885 mm

  • Height to Top of Cabinet

    1790mm

CUSTOMCHILL™ FEATURES

  • Dividers

    Yes (2)

  • Adjustable Temperature Range

    Yes (-1°c, 1°c, 3°c or 5°c)

