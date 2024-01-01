We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
701L Door-in-Door™ French Door with CustomChill® Black Stainless Steel Series
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
701Litres
-
Refrigerator
388 Litres
-
Freezer
205Litres
-
Ice Making Compartment
28 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
9 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
2
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Top & Side)
-
Door Baskets
8 (Fixed)
-
Deodoriser
Yes (Pure n Fresh)
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
5
-
Regular Crisper
Yes (3)
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
Yes (3)
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
641kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.5 Star
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Case
1785mm
-
Depth without Door
630mm
-
Depth without Handle
814mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
816mm
-
Weight
165kg
-
Width
908mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
970 mm x 850 mm x 1885 mm
-
Height to Top of Cabinet
1790mm
CUSTOMCHILL™ FEATURES
-
Dividers
Yes (2)
-
Adjustable Temperature Range
Yes (-1°c, 1°c, 3°c or 5°c)
