Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
474L French Door Fridge in Silver with Fresh Switch

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

474L French Door Fridge in Silver with Fresh Switch

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GF-B400P

474L French Door Fridge in Silver with Fresh Switch

(0)
front view
LG French Door Fridge in Silver installed in a cavity in a modern kitchen setting with grey kitchen island.

*Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cabinetry clearance requirements.

Total No Frost

Fuss less with Frost Free

LG's frost-free cooling system helps prevent frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

Image depicting a container of cherries and pastries, with one half side of the containers covered in frost.

A fresh approach with Multi AirFlow

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

 

 

Image depicting flows of cold air in white arrows in the fridge's interior

Smart Storage French Door

Store more with Large Capacity interior space

Keep the whole family happy with clever storage solutions for fresh and frozen food.

 

 

LG French Door Fridge with all 4 doors opened, showcasing its spacious interior and organized food storage.

Fresh Switch

Adjust the temperature in the drawer to suit your needs

Easily adjust the temperature setting for this drawer separate to the rest of the fridge. Choose between -1°C, 2°C and 6°C, great for soft freezing meats and seafood, or storing drinks or fruits.

LED Lighting

Bright yet gentle interior lights

The soft LED panel illuminates the fridge's interior to help you find what you want quickly and easily.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable tempered glass shelves makes it easier to clean, making maintenance a breeze.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gf-b400p

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    474

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    833 x 1775 x 653

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    420

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Sliver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    474

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    305

  • Net Freezer (L)

    474

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    95

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Height (mm)

    1753

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    653

  • Depth without door (mm)

    570

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    833 x 1775 x 653

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    570

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    887 x 1870 x 712

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • UVNano

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Sliver

  • Metal Fresh

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    420

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    3

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096205235

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    No

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.