474L French Door Fridge in Silver with Fresh Switch
*Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cabinetry clearance requirements.
Total No Frost
Fuss less with Frost Free
LG's frost-free cooling system helps prevent frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
Image depicting a container of cherries and pastries, with one half side of the containers covered in frost.
A fresh approach with Multi AirFlow
Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.
Store more with Large Capacity interior space
Keep the whole family happy with clever storage solutions for fresh and frozen food.
Fresh Switch
Adjust the temperature in the drawer to suit your needs
Easily adjust the temperature setting for this drawer separate to the rest of the fridge. Choose between -1°C, 2°C and 6°C, great for soft freezing meats and seafood, or storing drinks or fruits.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable tempered glass shelves makes it easier to clean, making maintenance a breeze.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
474
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
833 x 1775 x 653
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
420
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Sliver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
474
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
305
-
Net Freezer (L)
474
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
95
-
Product Weight (kg)
85
-
Height (mm)
1753
-
Depth with handle (mm)
653
-
Depth without door (mm)
570
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
833 x 1775 x 653
-
Depth without handle (mm)
570
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
887 x 1870 x 712
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
-
UVNano
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Sliver
-
Metal Fresh
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
420
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Pure N Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Bluetooth Speaker
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096205235
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
No
-
Shelving
No
-
Drawer
6 Transparent
What people are saying
