530L Slim French Door Fridge in Matt Black Finish

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.