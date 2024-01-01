Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
530L Slim French Door Fridge in Matt Black Finish

GF-B505MBL

530L Slim French Door Fridge in Matt Black Finish

Front view

Fresh design, fresh innovation

Made to fit

Designed for 850mm narrow alcoves

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life.*

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty^

Slim Width

Made to fit

Now you can own a beautiful LG French Door Fridge without renovating your entire kitchen or fridge alcove. The 835mm wide Slim French Door Fridge is designed to fit alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.

Modern kitchen interior with stainless fridge.

Stainless Finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Matte Black Finish.

Available Colours

Color chip for stainless finish

Stainless Finish

Color chip for matte black.

Matte Black

The crisp factor

Stay fresh for longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Multi Air Flow | A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

LG ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

Graphic showing fridge on left hand side with mobile phone on right hand side. The mobile phone shows the ThinQ app interacting with the fridge, with iconography representing temperature, communication and graphs/data.

Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Smart Alert | Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage.** It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy consumption. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy consumption by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

**Smart Learner settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Needs at least 3 weeks of data to recognise patterns.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

10yr warranty and Smar Inverter badges on grey background
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.

^2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Functional design with a premium touch

Sleek Finishes

Metallic Decoration

Download GF-B505MBL Specs

LG FRIDGE RANGE FAQs

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaViewfridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.

Q.

What are the benefits of a Door-in-Door® fridge?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door® system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole fridge door. Store often used items like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurt in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss from your LG fridge.

Q.

How to I connect an LG Fridge Freezer to existing plumbing?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of water on tap.

Key Feature

  • LG's highest Energy Star Rated French Door Fridge 500L+*
  • Slim 835mm width, designed for 850mm narrow alcoves
  • Remotely control the fridge with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 year parts warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor^
Print

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    530

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    340

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matt Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    530

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    321

  • Net Freezer (L)

    209

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    122

  • Product Weight (kg)

    112

  • Height (mm)

    1787

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    721

  • Depth without door (mm)

    610

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    885 x 1889 x 768

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • UVNano

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matt Black

  • Metal Fresh

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    340

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    3

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084696793

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    No

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

What people are saying

