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LG Refrigerator

What type are you looking for?

Four LG refrigerator freezers in the sun. Left multi-door refrigerator with side-by-side and two-door one-door models next to it.

Types of LG Refrigerators

Explore different types of Refrigerators, including French Door, Side-by-Side, Bottom Mount and Top Mount. Big or small, there is an LG fridge for you.

Which size fits your needs?

Learn More

What features do you need?

Learn More

Explore the LG Refrigerator lineup

LG matte black Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door open, showing fresh food storage. To the right, pantry shelves are filled with groceries.

French Door

A 4-door refrigerator with a fully open Refrigerator above and freezer drawers below.

The modern kitchen wall has a built-in LG Silver side-by-side refrigerator freezer. The front of the refrigerator has an integrated water purifier and ice dispenser, which means it is large capacity.

Side by Side

A freezer on the left and a refrigerator on the right suit frequent use.

LG tall fridge with a see through glass door in a minimalist kitchen. The interior is lit with green lighting, clearly showing stored fresh groceries and beverages.

Bottom Mount

Slim, top-mounted refrigerator, bottom-freezer ideal for small kitchens.

There is a tall LG top mount refrigerator on the side of a minimal wall.

Top Mount

Slim, top-mounted freezer, bottom-fridge ideal for small kitchens.

TypesColour & FinishHelpful HintsFAQ
Black LG Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

French Door

Large capacity, flexible storage

Spacious 4-door design with a fully open refrigerator space on top and freezer drawers below. Great for a big shop, everyday convenience,

and medium to large families.

Large capacity, flexible storage See all French Refrigerators
LG Silver side-by-side freezer with Instaview and water dispenser in the center. You can see a living room on the left and a modern kitchen on the right.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Side-by-side

Easy access to fridge and freezer

A classic Side-by-Side refrigerator with the freezer on the left and the refrigerator on the right. Suited to larger households or frequent freezer users.

Easy access to fridge and freezer See all Side-by-side Refrigerators

*Product availability may vary by country.

LG tall fridge freezer with a glass front in a beige and wood-toned kitchen. The transparent door reveals green-lit shelves with neatly organised groceries. A table and plant are nearby.

LG tall fridge freezer with a glass front in a beige and wood-toned kitchen. The transparent door reveals green-lit shelves with neatly organised groceries. A table and plant are nearby.

Bottom Mount

Designed for simplicity and compact living

A slim, top-refrigerator, bottom-freezer that is ideal for small spaces. 

A great fit for single-person households seeking compact, reliable storage 

in a timeless style.

Designed for simplicity and compact living See all Bottom Mount Refrigerators
Top Mount LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

Top Mount LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

Top Mount

Sleek, simple & reliable

A refrigerator that saves space while keeping your essentials fresh.

Well-suited for small apartments or single-person households seeking simple, reliable storage.

Sleek, simple & reliable See all Top Mount Refrigerators

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Colour & Finish 

Complete your kitchen with the ideal look  

LG's Refrigerators come in a variety of colours and finishes, from modern neutral tones to bold contrasts, ideal for colour matching or making a statement in any kitchen.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.

Matte Black 

A modern finish that makes a bold statement. Matte black adds contrast and works beautifully in contemporary or monochrome kitchens.

Dark Graphite

Stylish and understated, dark graphite offers a premium look with a softer alternative to black, ideal for sleek, modern kitchens.

Stainless

A timeless, neutral option that suits most interiors. Silver blends effortlessly with stainless steel appliances and classic kitchen styles.

Explore more, choose right

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Which size is right for you?

Learn More
Close-up of black LG InstaView fridge freezer with matte finish. Sunlight from a window above highlights the surface. A built-in water dispenser is on the left side of the door.

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.