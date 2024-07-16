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LG Refrigerator

Which size is right for you?

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Size and Capacity

Find the right LG Refrigerator for your household, from compact refrigerators to large-capacity French Door models for families. Designed to suit your kitchen space, lifestyle, and storage needs.

Find your ideal capacity

White LG 2-door Freezer in a Modern Kitchen. A woman has breakfast at a table with food.

Small family

Compact 200-499L capacity. Ideal for 1–2 people or small spaces.

A large stainless LG refrigerator freezer with spacious storage in a stylish kitchen. A man and a woman cook in front of a table.

Medium family

Flexible 500-799L capacity. Ideal for 3–4 people, with large space for fresh/frozen foods.

LG's InstaView refrigerator freezer in a bright kitchen. Inside the door is orange juice. A man and a woman are looking at their mother, with a child wearing a white shirt in between.

Large family

Spacious 800L+ capacity. Ideal for 5 or more people needing max storage space.

Explore refrigerators types by size and door style

A compact LG refrigerator freezer with a blue-lit transparent door, next another refrigerator with closed doors. Behind the refrigerator is a white-tone modern kitchen.

A compact LG refrigerator freezer with a blue-lit transparent door, next another refrigerator with closed doors. Behind the refrigerator is a white-tone modern kitchen.

Bottom Mount & Top Mount Refrigerators

Small family with 1-2 people

These 2-Door Refrigerators feature a slim top/bottom fridge & freezer designs. Despite their compact capacity, they offer vertical storage ideal for small kitchens.

Small family with 1-2 people See all 2-Door Refrigerators
In a spacious kitchen, there is a large-capacity LG side-by-side refrigerator freezer. Behind it is a food pantry with cutlery on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table at the back.

In a spacious kitchen, there is a large-capacity LG side-by-side refrigerator freezer. Behind it is a food pantry with cutlery on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table at the back.

Side by Side Refrigerator

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

Side-by-side Refrigerators feature a four-door design, with a generous capacity. They provide ample space for fresh and frozen foods, ideal for everyday family life.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people See all Side-by-side Refrigerators
Black LG large capacity fridge freezer with InstaView door and water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Black LG large capacity fridge freezer with InstaView door and water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

French Door Refrigerator

Large family with 5 or more people

LG French Door Refrigerators feature a wide refrigerator on top and freezer drawers below. Slim 835 mm versions fit standard kitchens, while wider large capacity options provide extra space for busy family needs.

Large family with 5 or more people See all French Door Refrigerators

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Explore more, choose right

Three LG fridge freezers in sunlight. The left slim fridge has a transparent door with green-lit shelves inside. Next to it are Multi-Door and American Style models.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Close-up of black LG InstaView fridge freezer with matte finish. Sunlight from a window above highlights the surface. A built-in water dispenser is on the left side of the door.

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.