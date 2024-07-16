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French Door
Side by Side
Top Mount
Bottom Mount
Specialty Fridges

Discover the LG Fridge Range

Upgrade your kitchen with a fridge that matches your space and style.

LG Fridge Range

Which fridge is right for you?

French Door Fridge

French Door

Fridge compartment at the top, freezer at the bottom

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Side by Side Fridge

Side by Side

Freezer on the left, fridge on the right

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Bottom Mount Fridge

Bottom Mount

Fridge on the top, freezer at the bottom

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Top Mount Fridge

Top Mount

Freezer at the top, fridge on the bottom

View range
Pigeon Pair Fridge

Pigeon Pairs

Upright fridge and freezers made to match

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New Zealand’s Top Fridge Brand 9 Years Running

New Zealand’s Top Fridge Brand 9 Years Running

New Zealand’s Top Fridge Brand 9 Years Running*

Explore our Award-Winning fridges

New Zealand’s Top Fridge Brand 9 Years Running* Explore the range

*Awarded NZ’s Top Fridge Brand from 2017-25.

InstaView™ Knock Knock

Knock twice to see inside, without letting the cold air out.

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Craft Ice™ Maker

Entertain like a baller

Automatically make slow-melting round ice at home without the work. Entertain like a baller and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.

View range

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

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5 star energy rating

More Stars. More Savings.

LG's highest energy star rated French door fridges over 500L.

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Large capacity

Extra storage, to fit it all in

Large capacity means more space for everyday essentials and entertaining favourites. Frees up internal shelf space with the ice maker in the door, giving you flexible storage where you need it most.

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*Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Find the fridge that’s right for your space

Over 850 mm

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600 - 849 mm

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Under 600 mm

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Plumbed or Non-Plumbed Dispenser

Enjoy the convenience of plumbed water, or if not available simply
top up the water tank with a non plumbed LG fridge freezer.

Plumbed

No need to fill a water jug or ice tray.

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Non-Plumbed

Top up dispenser.

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Elegant in style

Explore Matte White collection

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Explore Premium Black Finishes

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Explore classical Stainless

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Our picks for you

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer?

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

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Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

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Learn more about LG Fridge Freezers

LG has a range of premium double door and multi-door fridges built for both design and function. From French Door models, to wine fridges, you'll find a stylish LG fridge to suit your space and kitchen aesthetic. Explore innovative features like InstaView™ to see inside or choose from fridges with ice & water dispensers from the door and SurroundCooling™ to keep food fresher for longer.

Browse LG’s range of Fridge Freezers