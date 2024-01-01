We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L Slim French Door Fridge, in Matte Black Finish
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
Key Feature
-
Slim Width 835mm to Fit 850mm Alcove
-
Inverter Linear Compressor, Less Noise & Moving Parts
-
Pure N Fresh Reduce Fridge Odours
-
ThinQ®, Remotely Adjust Fridge Settings
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
506
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
580
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door Fridge
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
506
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
286
-
Ice Maker (L)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
116
-
Height (mm)
1787
-
Depth with handle (mm)
734
-
Depth without door (mm)
618
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Depth without handle (mm)
618
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
580
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
5 Fixed
-
Interior Lamp
LED
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098170609
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawer
6
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
