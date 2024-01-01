Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
506L Slim French Door Fridge, in Matte Black Finish

506L Slim French Door Fridge, in Matte Black Finish

GF-L570MBL

506L Slim French Door Fridge, in Matte Black Finish

Slim Width for a Slim Fit

Now you can own a beautiful LG French Door Fridge without renovating your entire kitchen or fridge alcove. The new 835mm wide Slim French Door Fridge is designed to fit alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.
Cools from Front and Back1
Surround Cooling

Cools from Front and Back

Cool air enters the fridge cavity from the rear and front ceiling vents to help keep food fresher for longer.*

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

LINEAR CoolingTM

Keep Food Fresh for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Door Cooling

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Reduce Fridge Odours with Pure N Fresh3

Reduce Fridge Odours with Pure N Fresh

Minimise refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
10 Year Parts Warranty On Linear Compressor3
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Bring Entertaining Convenience Into Your Kitchen

The LG Slim French Door Fridge is an entertainers delight with handy compartments for small items, a retractable shelf for tall bottles and a slim design SpacePlus Ice System that is built into the door to allow the use of the entire top shelf.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall Items1

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker1
SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker

Our innovative ice maker system is built into the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings1

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

  • Slim Width 835mm to Fit 850mm Alcove
  • Inverter Linear Compressor, Less Noise & Moving Parts
  • Pure N Fresh Reduce Fridge Odours
  • ThinQ®, Remotely Adjust Fridge Settings

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
835 x 1787 x 734
CAPACITY
506L
KEY FEATURE 1
Slim Width 835mm to Fit 850mm Alcove
KEY FEATURE 2
Inverter Linear Compressor, Less Noise & Moving Parts

  • Net Total (L)

    506

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    580

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Product Type

    French Door Fridge

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    506

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    286

  • Ice Maker (L)

    11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    116

  • Height (mm)

    1787

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    734

  • Depth without door (mm)

    618

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    618

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Filtration System

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    580

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    5 Fixed

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098170609

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawer

    6

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

