613L French Door Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser

GF-L613PL

DIMENSIONS

GF-L613PL-613l

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Capacity (Total)

    613L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    402L

  • Freezer Capacity

    199L

  • Ice Maker Capacity

    12L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    French Door Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (to top of cabinet)

    1780

  • Depth - Without door

    605

  • Depth - Without handle

    680

  • Depth - With Door & Handle

    745

  • Width

    915

  • Weight

    142kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    589kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    5 x Tempered Glass

  • Door Baskets

    9 Fixed

  • Drawers

    2 Humidity Controlled

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Box

    Yes

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

  • Cooling Fan

    Dual Speed

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Drawers

    2 x Solid

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -

  • Includes:

    Slim Indoor Ice Maker, Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087685268

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

