We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
613L French Door Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Total)
613L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
402L
-
Freezer Capacity
199L
-
Ice Maker Capacity
12L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (to top of cabinet)
1780
-
Depth - Without door
605
-
Depth - Without handle
680
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
745
-
Width
915
-
Weight
142kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
589kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
5 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
9 Fixed
-
Drawers
2 Humidity Controlled
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Drawers
2 x Solid
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
Slim Indoor Ice Maker, Tall Ice and Water Dispenser
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087685268
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.