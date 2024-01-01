We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
637L French Door Fridge in Essence Matte White Finish
Fresh design, fresh innovation
Contemporary elegance for your kitchen
*Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cabinetry clearance requirements. Matte Black finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Essence Matte White.
Available Colours
UVnano® Water Dispenser
Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean
*Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
Stay fresh for longer
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Multi Air Flow | A fresh approach
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smart phone
The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Smart Alert | Connect for easier control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
The image on the left shows the person looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq(Link: https://www.lg.com/nz/lg-thinq) for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Functional design with a premium touch
LG FRIDGE RANGE FAQs
How to I connect an LG Fridge Freezer to existing plumbing?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of water on tap.
Key Feature
-
Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
-
UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light
-
A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
-
10 year parts warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
637
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
520
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
637
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
363
-
Net Freezer (L)
261
-
Ice Maker (L)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
138
-
Product Weight (kg)
128
-
Height (mm)
1753
-
Depth with handle (mm)
729
-
Depth without door (mm)
684
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Depth without handle (mm)
729
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
972 x 1881 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte White
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
520
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
4
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Pure N Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Speaker
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084638755
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
No
-
Drawer
6 Transparent
