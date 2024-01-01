Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
637L French Door Fridge in Essence Matte White Finish

637L French Door Fridge in Essence Matte White Finish

GF-L700MWH

637L French Door Fridge in Essence Matte White Finish

Front View

Fresh design, fresh innovation

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 year parts warranty*

Flat door finish for a modern design

Contemporary elegance for your kitchen

The flat door and pocket handle add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

*Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cabinetry clearance requirements. Matte Black finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Essence Matte White.

Available Colours

Color chip for stainless finish

Stainless Finish

Color chip for matte black.

Matte Black

Essence

Essence Matte White

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

*Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

The crisp factor

Stay fresh for longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Multi Air Flow | A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Smart Alert | Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows the person looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy consumption. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy consumption by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq(Link: https://www.lg.com/nz/lg-thinq) for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Refrigerator with 10yr parts warranty icon on black background
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Functional design with a premium touch

Close-up of metal inside the refrigerator.

Sleek Finishes

Inside the refrigerator, a slim indoor ice maker is highlighted in blue and the refrigerator is full of ingredients

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

LG FRIDGE RANGE FAQs

Q.

How to I connect an LG Fridge Freezer to existing plumbing?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of water on tap.

 

      Download GF-L700MWH Specs

      Key Feature

      • Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
      • UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light
      • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
      • 10 year parts warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
      Key Specs

      • Net Total (L)

        637

      • Product (WxHxD mm)

        914 x 1792 x 729

      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

        520

      • Compressor Type

        Inverter Linear Compressor

      • InstaView

        No

      • Door-in-Door®

        No

      • Plumbing

        Plumbing required

      • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      • Finish (Door)

        Matte White

      All Spec

      BASIC SPEC

      • Product Type

        French Door

      CAPACITY

      • Net Total (L)

        637

      • Net Refrigerator (L)

        363

      • Net Freezer (L)

        261

      • Ice Maker (L)

        13

      CONTROL & DISPLAY

      • Door alarm

        Yes

      • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

        Yes

      • Express Freeze

        Yes

      DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

      • Packing Weight (kg)

        138

      • Product Weight (kg)

        128

      • Height (mm)

        1753

      • Depth with handle (mm)

        729

      • Depth without door (mm)

        684

      • Product (WxHxD mm)

        914 x 1792 x 729

      • Depth without handle (mm)

        729

      • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

        972 x 1881 x 770

      FEATURES

      • Door Cooling+™

        Yes

      • Door-in-Door®

        No

      • LINEAR Cooling

        No

      • InstaView

        No

      • UVNano

        Yes

      • Refrigerant Type

        R600a

      ICE & WATER SYSTEM

      • Ice Tray

        No

      • Plumbing

        Plumbing required

      • Ice & Water Dispenser

        Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

      • Automatic Ice Maker

        Yes (Spaceplus)

      • Craft Ice

        No

      • Water Filtration System

        Yes

      MATERIAL & FINISH

      • Finish (Door)

        Matte White

      • Metal Fresh

        Yes

      PERFORMANCE

      • Compressor Type

        Inverter Linear Compressor

      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

        520

      • Energy Rating

        3.5 Star

      REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

      • Door Baskets

        6

      • Interior Lamp

        Top LED

      • Shelving

        4

      • Fresh Zone

        Yes (2)

      • Shelf_Folding

        No

      • Pure N Fresh

        No

      SMART TECHNOLOGY

      • Smart Diagnosis

        Yes

      • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      • Bluetooth Speaker

        No

      EAN CODE

      • EAN Code

        8806084638755

      FREEZER COMPARTMENT

      • Door Baskets

        6

      • Interior Lamp

        Top LED

      • Shelving

        No

      • Drawer

        6 Transparent

