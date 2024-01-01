We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
637L French Door Fridge in Stainless Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
French Door
-
Finish
Stainless Finish
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY(GROSS)-
-
Total
637L
-
Refrigerator
365L
-
Freezer
259L
-
Ice Maker
13L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES -
-
Pure-N-Fresh
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Flat Metal Duct
Yes
-
Surround Cooling™
Door Cooling™
Multi-Air Flow™
-
Shelving
Fixed (3)
Adjustable (2)
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (6)
-
Drawers
Crisper (2)
FREEZER FEATURES -
-
Lighting
Yes (LED)
-
Drawers
6
-
Door Baskets
6
TECHNICAL -
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
ICE & WATER -
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
-
Slim In-Door Icemaker
Yes
-
Ice Maker Options
Cubed/Crushed
SMART FEATURES -
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1793
-
Width (mm)
915
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
619
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
744
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
744
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
964mm x 808mm x 1895mm
-
Weight (Unit)
157kg
COMPLIANCE -
-
Energy Consumption
630kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
WARRANTY -
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS -
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.