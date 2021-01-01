Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
506L Slim French Door Fridge - Non-Plumbed

506L Slim French Door Fridge - Non-Plumbed

506L Slim French Door Fridge - Non-Plumbed

GF-LN500PL
Front view
Front view
Key Features

  • Slim 835mm width, designed for 850mm narrow alcoves
  • Ice and water at the ready with the Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light
  • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
  • 10 year parts warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
More

Fresh design, fresh innovation

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Smart Inverter compressor

10 year parts warranty*

Slim Width

Made to fit

Now you can own a beautiful LG French Door Fridge without renovating your entire kitchen or fridge alcove. The 835mm wide Slim French Door Fridge is designed to fit alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.

*Fridge doors need to sit outside of cabinetry to allow doors to swing open freely. Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cavity clearance requirements.

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Ice and water direct from the door, room inside for more

We built the Slim SpacePlus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so you can get ice and water directly from the door, without taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!

Ice and Water from the door

Dispense cubed/crushed ice and water without opening the fridge!

Slim Spaceplus® Ice System

Compact design built into the door.

Room inside for more

Frees up internal shelf space with the ice maker in the door.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

*Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Ice and water at the ready

We understand that not everyone can run plumbing to their fridge. No need to miss out and no need to call the plumber. Keep everyone supplied with water and ice. Simply keep the convenient dispenser topped-up to have refreshing water and ice anytime, straight from the door.
The crisp factor

Stay fresh for longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

Hands holding a black bowl filled with fresh green and red lettuce over a white cloth, with soil and tomato plants around.

Multi Air Flow | A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

LG fridge with open doors showing shelves with bottles, fresh produce, and dynamic cooling arrows.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

LG smart refrigerator with water dispenser shown next to a smartphone displaying refrigerator controls.

Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

LG black refrigerator with a built-in water dispenser, connected to a smart home app displaying temperature controls.

Smart Alert | Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

LG ThinQ app on phone alerts user that refrigerator door is open with visual notification.

Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy consumption. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy consumption by limiting compressor movements.

LG fridge open with fresh food in daylight, closed in dark mode at night, highlighting Fresh Care and Energy Saver.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Functional design with a premium touch

Close-up of metal inside the refrigerator.

Sleek Finishes

Inside the refrigerator, a slim indoor ice maker is highlighted in blue and the refrigerator is full of ingredients

Slim Spaceplus® Ice System

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

GF-LN500PL Specifications

Key Feature

  • Slim 835mm width, designed for 850mm narrow alcoves
  • Ice and water at the ready with the Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light
  • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
  • 10 year parts warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    506

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    373

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Finish

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    506

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    286

  • Net Freezer (L)

    209

  • Net Ice Making Room (L)

    11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    136

  • Product Weight (kg)

    126

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1753

  • Depth without door (mm)

    619

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    885 x 1889 x 768

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Name

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Finish

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    373

  • Energy Rating

    4.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes (1)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084696779

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

