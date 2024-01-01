Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
508L Slim French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

508L Slim French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

GF-V570MBL

508L Slim French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

LG French Door Fridge GF-V570MBL

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
835 x 1787 x 734
CAPACITY
508L
KEY FEATURE 1
Slim Width 835mm to Fit 850mm Alcove
KEY FEATURE 2
InstaView / Door-in-Door™

CAPACITY -

  • Total Capacity

    508L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    288L

  • Freezer Capacity

    209L

  • Ice Maker Capacity

    11L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    French Door Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1787

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    618

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    618

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    734

  • Width (mm)

    835

  • Weight

    130kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption(kw)

    589

  • Energy Rating

    2.5

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Matte Black

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door-In-Door®

    Yes

  • Insta View®

    Yes

  • Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ®

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    2x Fixed, 1x Adjustable

  • Door Baskets

    5 Fixed

  • Drawers

    2 Regular Crisper Drawers

  • Deodorizer

    Yes (Pure-N-Fresh)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • DoorCooling™

    Yes

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Lighting

    Yes (LED)

  • Door Baskets

    6

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806098168781

WARRANTY -

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying