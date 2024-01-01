We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
508L Slim French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
508L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
288L
-
Freezer Capacity
209L
-
Ice Maker Capacity
11L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1787
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
618
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
618
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
734
-
Width (mm)
835
-
Weight
130kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption(kw)
589
-
Energy Rating
2.5
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Matte Black
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
Insta View®
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
2x Fixed, 1x Adjustable
-
Door Baskets
5 Fixed
-
Drawers
2 Regular Crisper Drawers
-
Deodorizer
Yes (Pure-N-Fresh)
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
DoorCooling™
Yes
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Lighting
Yes (LED)
-
Door Baskets
6
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098168781
WARRANTY -
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
