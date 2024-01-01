Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
642L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

642L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

GF-V700MBLC

642L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

Front View

Fresh design, fresh innovation

Modern Flat Door

Modern Flat Door

Seamless design

Sleek InstaView™ Window

Knock twice to see inside

Craft Ice™ Maker

Entertain like a baller

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light

Flat door finish for a modern design

Contemporary elegance for your kitchen

The flat door and pocket handle add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

*Please refer to installation instructions and dimensions for cabinetry clearance requirements.

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Knock twice to see inside

Two knocks on the glass to see inside without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.

*Matte Black finish product featured in images.

Raid the fridge without losing your cool

An easy access compartment allows you to quickly get your hands on frequently used items, like milk, cheese and snacks.

The front view of a Black Glass InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a detail image that explains where a concealed button is to open the door.

*Matte Black finish product featured in images.

The front view of a Black Glass InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a detail image that explains where a concealed button is to open the door.

Craft Ice™ Maker

Entertain like a baller

Automatically make slow-melting round ice at home without the work. Entertain like a baller and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

*Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

The crisp factor

Stay fresh, waste less

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce at peak freshness.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for quick, effective cooling - helping keep food fresher for longer.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

*Matte Black finish product featured in images.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows the person looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Refrigerator with 10yr parts warranty icon on black background
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Functional design with a premium touch

Extra Space Built-in

Retractable Shelf

Slim Spaceplus® Ice System

Sleek Finishes

Metallic Decoration

FAQ

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Helps prevent cold air loss, helps keep fridge temperature stable, helps limit energy use and helps keeps your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy conscious way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.

Q.

What are the benefits of a Door-in-Door® fridge?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door® system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss from your LG fridge.

Q.

How to I connect an LG Fridge Freezer to existing plumbing?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumber or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of water on tap.

Key Feature

  • Knock twice to see inside with InstaView Door-in-Door®
  • Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice Maker
  • Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 year parts warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    642

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    560

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    642

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    368

  • Net Freezer (L)

    261

  • Ice Maker (L)

    13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    10

  • Product Weight (kg)

    148

  • Height (mm)

    1753

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    729

  • Depth without door (mm)

    684

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    729

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    972 x 1881 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Craft Ice

    Yes

  • Water Filtration System

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    560

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes (1)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084196613

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Part Warranty*

What people are saying

