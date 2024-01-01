Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
708L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-in-Door®, in Matte Black Stainless Steel

Specs

Reviews

Support

708L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-in-Door®, in Matte Black Stainless Steel

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GF-V708MBSL

708L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-in-Door®, in Matte Black Stainless Steel

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Total Capacity

    708L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    392L

  • Freezer Capacity

    303L

  • Ice Maker Capacity

    13L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    French Door Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1797

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    610

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    759

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    759

  • Width (mm)

    912

  • Weight

    155kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    650kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Matte Black

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • Insta View®

    Yes

  • Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • SmartThinQ™

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    1 Fixed, 4 Adjustable

  • Door Baskets

    5 Fixed, 1 Adjustable

  • Drawers

    2 Regular Crisper Drawers

  • Deodorizer

    Yes (Pure-N-Fresh)

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

  • Cooling Fan

    Dual Speed

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Drawers

    6

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying