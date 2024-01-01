Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
847L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

847L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GF-V900MBLC

847L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

(0)
Front View

Summary

Print
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1792 x 918
Net Total (L)
847
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    847

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 918

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    620

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    847

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    473

  • Net Freezer (L)

    361

  • Ice Maker (L)

    13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    180

  • Product Weight (kg)

    169

  • Height (mm)

    1792

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    918

  • Depth without door (mm)

    873

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 918

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    918

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    965 x 1891 x 981

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Craft Ice

    Yes

  • Water Filtration System

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    620

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes (1)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084197733

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Part Warranty*

What people are saying