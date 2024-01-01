We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
847L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Summary
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
847
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 918
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
620
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
847
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
473
-
Net Freezer (L)
361
-
Ice Maker (L)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
180
-
Product Weight (kg)
169
-
Height (mm)
1792
-
Depth with handle (mm)
918
-
Depth without door (mm)
873
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 918
-
Depth without handle (mm)
918
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
965 x 1891 x 981
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
Yes
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Craft Ice
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
620
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top + Side LED
-
Shelving
4
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
Yes (1)
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Speaker
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084197733
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
No
-
Drawer
6 Transparent
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Part Warranty*
