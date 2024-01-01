Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
725L French Door-In-Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

725L French Door-In-Door Refrigerator

GR-5D725SL

725L French Door-In-Door Refrigerator

(0)
All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    725 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    424 Litres

  • Freezer

    301 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    5 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    1

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)

    Yes

  • Shelving

    Tempered Glass (5)

  • Door Baskets

    5 (Fixed) 1 (Tilting)

  • Drawer

    Regular Crisper(2)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes(1)

  • Egg Box

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    Yes (6)

  • Door Baskets

    Yes (6)

  • Ice Storage Container

    Yes (Auto - non plumbed)

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    650kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.5 Star

  • Warranty

    2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1808 mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1778 mm

  • Depth without Door

    638mm

  • Depth without Handle

    758mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    758 mm

  • Weight

    134kg

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    970 mm x 810 mm x 1880 mm

  • Width with Door Closed

    915mm

  • With Door 90° Open inc Handle

    975mm

