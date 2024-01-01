Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
730L 3 Door In Door French Door Refrigerator with Slim Ice Maker

Specs

Reviews

Support

730L 3 Door In Door French Door Refrigerator with Slim Ice Maker

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GR-D730SL

730L 3 Door In Door French Door Refrigerator with Slim Ice Maker

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    730 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    480 Litres

  • Freezer

    250 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    8 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Twin Evaporator System

    Yes

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Slim In Door Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)

    Yes

  • Door Baskets

    8 (Fixed)

  • Shelving

    Cantilever Shelves, Tempered Glass

  • Drawer

    Moist Balance Crisper, Humidity Control (2), Temperature Controlled Pantry (-1°, +1°, +3°)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • 3 Layer Organisation

    Upper Drawer (Durabase), Middle Drawer (Durabase), Lower Drawer (Durabase)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1782mm

  • Depth without Door

    612mm

  • Depth without Handle

    721mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    784mm

  • Width

    908mm

  • Weight

    152kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    815kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    1.5 Stars

  • Warranty

    2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying