730L 3 Door In Door French Door Refrigerator with Slim Ice Maker
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
730 Litres
-
Refrigerator
480 Litres
-
Freezer
250 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
8 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Twin Evaporator System
Yes
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Slim In Door Ice Maker
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)
Yes
-
Door Baskets
8 (Fixed)
-
Shelving
Cantilever Shelves, Tempered Glass
-
Drawer
Moist Balance Crisper, Humidity Control (2), Temperature Controlled Pantry (-1°, +1°, +3°)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Snack Corner
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
3 Layer Organisation
Upper Drawer (Durabase), Middle Drawer (Durabase), Lower Drawer (Durabase)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1782mm
-
Depth without Door
612mm
-
Depth without Handle
721mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
784mm
-
Width
908mm
-
Weight
152kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
815kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
1.5 Stars
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
