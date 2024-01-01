Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
907L 3 Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-In-Door

907L 3 Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-In-Door

GR-D907SL

907L 3 Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-In-Door

CAPACITY

  • Total

    907 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    593 Litres

  • Freezer

    314 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    8

  • Twin Evaporator System

    Yes

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Slim In Door Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)

    Yes

  • Door Baskets

    8 (Fixed)

  • Shelving

    Cantilever Shelves, Tempered Glass

  • Drawer

    Moist Balance Crisper, Humidity Control (2), Tempreture Controlled Pantry (-1°, +1°, +3°)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freezing

    Yes

  • 3 Layer Organisation

    Upper Drawer (Durabase), Middle Drawer (Durabase), Lower Drawer (Durabase)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1782mm

  • Depth without Door

    748mm

  • Depth without Handle

    857mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    920mm

  • Width

    908mm

  • Weight

    180kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    955kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    1.5 Stars

  • Warranty

    2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

