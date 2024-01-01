Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
615L 3 Door French Refrigerator with Slim Indoor Ice and Water

Specs

Reviews

Support

615L 3 Door French Refrigerator with Slim Indoor Ice and Water

GR-L218CSL

615L 3 Door French Refrigerator with Slim Indoor Ice and Water

(0)
All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    615 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    402 Litres

  • Ice Making Compartment

    12 Litres

  • Freezer

    201 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1780mm

  • Depth without Door

    600mm

  • Depth without Handle

    700mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    760mm

  • Width

    910mm

  • Weight

    137kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    1.5 Stars

  • Energy Consumption

    750kWh/year

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • Door Baskets

    6 (Fixed)

  • Shelving (Cantilevered)

    Tempered Glass

  • Slim In Door Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Drawer

    Humidity Control (2)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • 2 Draw Freezer

    Upper Drawer (Wire), Lower Drawer (Durabase)

What people are saying