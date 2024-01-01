Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
598 Litre Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Fridge with In-Door Ice Maker and Tall Water & Ice Dispenser

598 Litre Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Fridge with In-Door Ice Maker and Tall Water & Ice Dispenser

GR-L219STS

598 Litre Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Fridge with In-Door Ice Maker and Tall Water & Ice Dispenser

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    598 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    402 Litres

  • Freezer

    196 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    5

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Filter

    Yes

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Controller

    Touch LED

  • Indoor Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Ice Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1771mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1738mm

  • Depth without Door

    600mm

  • Depth without Handle

    700mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    763mm

  • Width

    908mm

  • Weight

    137kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    1.5 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    750kWh

  • Warranty

    2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.

