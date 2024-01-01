We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
598 Litre Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Fridge with In-Door Ice Maker and Tall Water & Ice Dispenser
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
598 Litres
-
Refrigerator
402 Litres
-
Freezer
196 Litres
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Filter
Yes
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Controller
Touch LED
-
Indoor Ice Maker
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1771mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1738mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
700mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
763mm
-
Width
908mm
-
Weight
137kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
1.5 Star
-
Energy Consumption
750kWh
-
Warranty
2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.
What people are saying
-
