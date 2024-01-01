Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ice & Water Dispenser with no plumbing required, life's good

Specs

Reviews

Support

Ice & Water Dispenser with no plumbing required, life's good

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GC-L197DPNL

Ice & Water Dispenser with no plumbing required, life's good

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    567 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    353 Litres

  • Freezer

    214 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Platinum Silver

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    6

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    Yes (1)

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    4

  • Moisture Balance Crisper

    Yes (1)

  • Door Baskets

    4 (Fixed)

  • Regular Crisper

    Yes

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    2

  • Door Baskets

    4

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    654kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.0 Star

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1760mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1760mm

  • Depth without Door

    620mm

  • Depth without Handle

    690mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    765mm

  • Weight

    111kg

  • Width

    894mm

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    945mm x 770mm x 1860mm

What people are saying