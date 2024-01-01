We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ice & Water Dispenser with no plumbing required, life's good
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
567 Litres
-
Refrigerator
353 Litres
-
Freezer
214 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Platinum Silver
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
6
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
Yes (1)
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
4
-
Moisture Balance Crisper
Yes (1)
-
Door Baskets
4 (Fixed)
-
Regular Crisper
Yes
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
2
-
Door Baskets
4
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
654kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.0 Star
-
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1760mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1760mm
-
Depth without Door
620mm
-
Depth without Handle
690mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
765mm
-
Weight
111kg
-
Width
894mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
945mm x 770mm x 1860mm
