567L White Side by Side with 10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty
All Spec
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
Tall Ice and Water
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1758mm
-
Depth without Door
620mm
-
Depth without Handle
690mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
750mm
-
Width
894mm
-
Weight
122kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
2 Stars (New Star Rating) / 4 Stars (Old Star Rating)
-
Energy Consumption
638kWh/year
-
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
IceBeam Door Cooling
Yes
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Snack Corner
Yes
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
-
Wine Rack
Yes
-
Humidity Control
2
-
Bottle Guide
2
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
4 (Fixed)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Door Baskets
5 (Fixed)
-
Shelving
Slide Out/Spill Stop
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
2
-
Door Basket
4
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
3
-
Space Plus Shelf
Yes
-
Auto Ice Maker
Yes
-
