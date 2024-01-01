We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
659L Side by Side Refrigerator with Non Plumbed Ice and Water
CAPACITY
Total
659 Litres
Refrigerator
413 Litres
Freezer
246 Litres
INTERNAL FEATURES
Digital Sensors
6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
Linear Compressor
Yes
Evaporators
1
EXTERNAL FEATURES
Finish
Stainless Steel
Hidden Hinges
Yes
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
Door Open Alarm
Yes
BioShield
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Height to Top of Hinge
1790mm
Height to Top of Case
1750mm
Depth without Door
630mm
Depth without Handle
720mm
Depth with Door & Handle
770mm
Width
912mm
Weight
133kg
GENERAL
Energy Rating
2.0 Star
Energy Consumption
670kWh/year
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
Interior Lamp
LED
Dairy Corner
Yes
Deodoriser
YES (Pure n Fresh)
Egg Bank
Yes
Moist Balance Crisper
2
Door Baskets
5 (Fixed)
Shelving (Slide Out/Spill Stop)
Tempered Glass (3)
FREEZER FEATURES
Interior Lamp
LED
Express Freeze
Yes
Plastic Drawers
2
Door Basket
3
Tempered Glass Shelf
5
Indoor Ice Maker
Yes
