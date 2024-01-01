Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
567L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

567L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

GC-P197DPSL

567L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    567 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    353 Litres

  • Freezer

    214 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    7 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Platinum Silver

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1758mm

  • Depth without Door

    600mm

  • Depth without Handle

    665mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    725mm

  • Width

    894mm

  • Weight

    122kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    2 Stars (New Star Rating) / 4 Stars (Old Star Rating)

  • Energy Consumption

    638kWh/year

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • Humidity Control

    2

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    3

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Door Baskets

    4 (Fixed)

  • Shelving

    Slide Out/Spill Stop

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    2

  • Door Basket

    4

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    2

What people are saying