661L Door In Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
661 Litres
-
Refrigerator
418 Litres
-
Freezer
243 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless VCM
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
Yes (1)
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)
Yes
-
Shelving
Tempered Glass (5)
-
Door Baskets
7 (Fixed), 1 (Adjustable)
-
Drawer
Moist Balance Crisper (2)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
-
External Water Filter
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
Yes (2)
-
Door Baskets
Yes (3)
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes (4)
-
In Door Ice Maker
Yes
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
695kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.0 Star
-
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1783mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1788mm
-
Depth without Door
630mm
-
Depth without Handle
765mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
765mm
-
Weight
128kg
-
Width
914mm
