Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
661L Door In Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

661L Door In Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GR-D257SL

661L Door In Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    661 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    418 Litres

  • Freezer

    243 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless VCM

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    Yes (1)

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Pure N Fresh (Deodoriser)

    Yes

  • Shelving

    Tempered Glass (5)

  • Door Baskets

    7 (Fixed), 1 (Adjustable)

  • Drawer

    Moist Balance Crisper (2)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • External Water Filter

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    Yes (2)

  • Door Baskets

    Yes (3)

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes (4)

  • In Door Ice Maker

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    695kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.0 Star

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1783mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1788mm

  • Depth without Door

    630mm

  • Depth without Handle

    765mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    765mm

  • Weight

    128kg

  • Width

    914mm

What people are saying