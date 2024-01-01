Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
693L Stainless Steel Side by Side with In-door Ice Maker One Touch Homebar and Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

693L Stainless Steel Side by Side with In-door Ice Maker One Touch Homebar and Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

GR-P247STSL

693L Stainless Steel Side by Side with In-door Ice Maker One Touch Homebar and Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

All Spec

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    8 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    2

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • Tall Ice and Water

    Yes

  • One Touch Homebar

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1785mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1750mm

  • Depth without Door

    615mm

  • Depth without Handle

    715mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    788mm

  • Width

    910mm

  • Weight

    133kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    2 Stars (New Star Rating) / 4 Stars (Old Star Rating)

  • Energy Consumption

    738kWh/year

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED (Back and Side)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    3 (Fixed)

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Door Baskets

    2 (Fixed)

  • Shelving

    Spill Stop

  • Plastic Drawers

    1

  • Vacuum Sealed Drawer

    1

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED (Back and Side)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    2

  • Door Basket

    3

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    4

  • Indoor Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

