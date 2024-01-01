We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
519L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black FInish
Multi Air Flow
A fresh approach with Multi AirFlow
Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.
Image depicting flows of cold air in blue arrows in the fridge's interior
Total No Frost
Fuss less with Frost Free
LG's frost-free cooling system helps prevent frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
Image depicting a container of blueberries and raspberries, with one half side of the containers covered in frost.
LED Lighting
Bright yet gentle interior lights
The soft LED panel illuminates the fridge's interior to help you find what you want quickly and easily.
Refrigerator internal LED light highlighted
Smart Storage Side by Side Fridge
Store more with large capacity interior space
Keep the whole family happy with clever storage solutions for fresh and frozen food.
A man and a child are taking out things in front of the refrigerator with the door open
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
519
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
433
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
519
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
334
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
92
-
Product Weight (kg)
83
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
-
UVNano
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
White (In Cabinet)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
433
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
4
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
4
-
Utility Box
No
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Pure N Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096188842
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
4
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Drawer
2 Non-Transparent
