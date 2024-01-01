Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
519L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black FInish

GS-B500MB

519L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black FInish

Multi Air Flow

A fresh approach with Multi AirFlow

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

Image depicting flows of cold air in blue arrows in the fridge's interior

 

Total No Frost

Fuss less with Frost Free

LG's frost-free cooling system helps prevent frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

Image depicting a container of blueberries and raspberries, with one half side of the containers covered in frost.

 

LED Lighting

Bright yet gentle interior lights

The soft LED panel illuminates the fridge's interior to help you find what you want quickly and easily.

Refrigerator internal LED light highlighted

 

Smart Storage Side by Side Fridge

Store more with large capacity interior space

Keep the whole family happy with clever storage solutions for fresh and frozen food.

A man and a child are taking out things in front of the refrigerator with the door open

Key Feature

  • A fresh approach with Multi AirFlow
  • Fuss less with Frost Free
  • Bright yet gentle interior lights
  • Store more with large capacity interior space

DIMENSIONS

GS-B500MB

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    519

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    433

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    519

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    334

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    92

  • Product Weight (kg)

    83

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • UVNano

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

    White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    433

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Utility Box

    No

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096188842

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    3

  • Drawer

    2 Non-Transparent

