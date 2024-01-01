Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
655L Side by Side Fridge in Stainless Finish

GS-B655PL

GS-B655PL

655L Side by Side Fridge in Stainless Finish

GS-B655PL

The front view of an InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling -
quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the
fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.
Pure N Fresh™

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.
A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.

Smart Diagnosis®

Stay a step ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and updatemaintenance alerts
so you can avoid theneed to make a service call.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.
Inverter Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty

The LG Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Key Feature

  • Reduce fridge odours with the Pure N Fresh™ Air Filtration System
  • Trouble-free troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis®
  • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
913mm (W) x 1790mm (H) x 735mm (D)
CAPACITY
655L
KEY FEATURE 1
4 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
Smart Inverter Compressor

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    655

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    470

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side By Side

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    655

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    416

  • Net Freezer (L)

    239

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    116

  • Product Weight (kg)

    106

  • Height (mm)

    1790

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    735

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    965 x 1880 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    470

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091516770

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawer

    2

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

What people are saying

