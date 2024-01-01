Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
635L Side by Side Fridge, Water Dispenser with Ice and Water Dispenser GS-L600MBL

635L Side by Side Fridge, Water Dispenser with Ice and Water Dispenser GS-L600MBL

GS-L600MBL

635L Side by Side Fridge, Water Dispenser with Ice and Water Dispenser GS-L600MBL

front view

Features to love

SpacePlus® Ice System

Ice & water direct from the door

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty*

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Also available in different colours

Matte Black

Stainless Finish

SpacePlus® Ice System

Ice and water direct from the door, room inside for more

We built the SpacePlus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so you can get ice and water directly from the door, without taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!

Ice and Water from the door

Dispense cubed/crushed ice and water without opening the fridge!

SpacePlus® Ice System

Compact design built into the door.

Room inside for more

Frees up internal shelf space with the ice maker in the door.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UVnano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.

*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand

Be a boss, and never need to fill the water jug, or ice tray again. Keep everyone topped up with water and ice straight from the door.
The crisp factor

Stay fresh for longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

SurroundCooling™ | Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for quick, effective cooling - helping keep food fresher for longer.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

Pure N Fresh™ | Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.

Air circulation function inside the refrigerator

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Air circulation function inside the refrigerator

FRESHBalancer® | Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer® helps you keep your fruits and veggies at the peak of freshness. The hexagonal structure retains moisture, while the sliding controls allow you to select the ideal humidity setting optimal for fruits or vegetables.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

LG ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

Express the functions used in conjunction with Google

Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smartphone

The LG ThinQ® app remotely controls your refrigerator. Once connected, the app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smartphone.*

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Smart Alert | Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.*

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage.** It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy consumption. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy consumption by limiting compressor movements.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
**Smart Learner settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Needs at least 3 weeks of data to recognise patterns.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Flat Door Design

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Sleek Finishes

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Metallic Decoration

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Soft LED lighting

10-year warranty on gray background, smart inverter logo
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

Q.

What is the benefit of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? By helping to prevent cold air loss, the feature helps to keep fridge temperatures stable, which can save energy and help to keep your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door® refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door® system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

    Q.

    What size fridge freezer do I need?

    A.

    Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

    Q.

    What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

    A.

    LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

    DOWNLOAD GS-L600MBL SPECS

    Key Feature

    • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
    • Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
    • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
    • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor
    Key Specs

    • Net Total (L)

      635

    • Product (WxHxD mm)

      913 x 1790 x 735

    • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

      498

    • Compressor Type

      Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

    • InstaView

      No

    • Door-in-Door®

      No

    • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

      Yes

    • Finish (Door)

      Matte Black

    All Spec

    BASIC SPEC

    • Product Type

      Side by Side

    CAPACITY

    • Net Total (L)

      635

    • Net Refrigerator (L)

      416

    • Net Freezer (L)

      219

    • Ice Maker (L)

      14

    CONTROL & DISPLAY

    • Door alarm

      Yes

    • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

      Yes

    • Express Freeze

      Yes

    DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

    • Packing Weight (kg)

      122

    • Product Weight (kg)

      112

    • Height (mm)

      1750

    • Depth with handle (mm)

      735

    • Depth without door (mm)

      620

    • Product (WxHxD mm)

      913 x 1790 x 735

    • Depth without handle (mm)

      735

    • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

      972 x 1891 x 770

    FEATURES

    • Door Cooling+™

      Yes

    • Door-in-Door®

      No

    • LINEAR Cooling

      Yes

    • InstaView

      No

    • UVNano

      Yes

    • Refrigerant Type

      R600a

    ICE & WATER SYSTEM

    • Ice Tray

      No

    • Water Only Dispenser

      No

    • Plumbing

      Plumbing required

    • Ice & Water Dispenser

      Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

    • Automatic Ice Maker

      Yes (Spaceplus)

    • Craft Ice

      No

    • Water Filtration System

      Yes

    MATERIAL & FINISH

    • Finish (Door)

      Matte Black

    • Metal Fresh

      Yes

    PERFORMANCE

    • Compressor Type

      Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

    • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

      498

    • Energy Rating

      3.5 Star

    REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

    • Door Baskets

      4

    • Interior Lamp

      Top LED

    • Shelving

      3

    • Utility Box

      No

    • Fresh Zone

      Yes (2)

    • Pure N Fresh

      Yes

    SMART TECHNOLOGY

    • Smart Diagnosis

      Yes

    • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

      Yes

    EAN CODE

    • EAN Code

      8806087970456

    FREEZER COMPARTMENT

    • Door Baskets

      2

    • Interior Lamp

      Top LED

    • Shelving

      3

    • Drawer

      2 Transparent

    What people are saying

