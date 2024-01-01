We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
635L Side by Side Fridge, Water Dispenser with Ice and Water Dispenser GS-L600MBL
Features to love
Also available in different colours
SpacePlus® Ice System
Ice and water direct from the door, room inside for more
We built the SpacePlus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so you can get ice and water directly from the door, without taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!
UVnano® Water Dispenser
Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean
Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UVnano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.
*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
Stay fresh for longer
SurroundCooling™ | Cools from front and back
Pure N Fresh™ | Reduce fridge odours
Air circulation function inside the refrigerator
FRESHBalancer® | Level up freshness with optimal humidity
LG ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smartphone
Smart Alert | Connect for easier control
Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
**Smart Learner settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Needs at least 3 weeks of data to recognise patterns.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
FAQ
What is the benefit of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? By helping to prevent cold air loss, the feature helps to keep fridge temperatures stable, which can save energy and help to keep your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door® refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door® system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Key Feature
-
Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
-
Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
-
Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
498
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
416
-
Net Freezer (L)
219
-
Ice Maker (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
122
-
Product Weight (kg)
112
-
Height (mm)
1750
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
972 x 1891 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
498
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
4
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Utility Box
No
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806087970456
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Drawer
2 Transparent
What people are saying
