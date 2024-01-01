We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
405L Kimchi Fridge in Stainless Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Gross Capacity (L)
405
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1802
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
737
-
Width (mm)
666
-
Weight
101kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
ThinQ®
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Compartment ON/OFF
Top/Middle/Bottom
-
Kimchi Container
Total 10 (Top 6, Middle 2, Bottom 2)
KIMCHI STORAGE -
-
Kimchi +
Middle
-
Storage (Long-term)
Bottom
-
Fast Chill (Room temp. Kimchi)
Bottom
-
Kimchi (Low/Mid/High)
Top/Middle/Bottom
-
Fermentation
Top/Middle
TEMPERATURE CONTROL -
-
Cold Air Cover
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
Top/Middle/Bottom
MULTI STORAGE -
-
Refrigerator
Top
-
Freezer
Top
-
Meat/Fish
Middle
-
Vegetable/Fruit
Middle/Bottom
-
Rice/Grain
Bottom
DEODORISER -
-
Fresh Air Filter
Top
WARRANTY -
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.