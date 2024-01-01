Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
405L Kimchi Fridge in Stainless Finish

405L Kimchi Fridge in Stainless Finish

GK-B405PL

405L Kimchi Fridge in Stainless Finish

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
666 x 1802 x 737 mm
CAPACITY
405L
KEY FEATURE 1
Customise Your Zones For Different Foods
KEY FEATURE 2
Multiple Storage Configurations

CAPACITY -

  • Gross Capacity (L)

    405

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1802

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    737

  • Width (mm)

    666

  • Weight

    101kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • ThinQ®

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Compartment ON/OFF

    Top/Middle/Bottom

  • Kimchi Container

    Total 10 (Top 6, Middle 2, Bottom 2)

KIMCHI STORAGE -

  • Kimchi +

    Middle

  • Storage (Long-term)

    Bottom

  • Fast Chill (Room temp. Kimchi)

    Bottom

  • Kimchi (Low/Mid/High)

    Top/Middle/Bottom

  • Fermentation

    Top/Middle

TEMPERATURE CONTROL -

  • Cold Air Cover

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensors

    Top/Middle/Bottom

MULTI STORAGE -

  • Refrigerator

    Top

  • Freezer

    Top

  • Meat/Fish

    Middle

  • Vegetable/Fruit

    Middle/Bottom

  • Rice/Grain

    Bottom

DEODORISER -

  • Fresh Air Filter

    Top

WARRANTY -

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying