324L One Door Vertical Freezer

324L One Door Vertical Freezer

GP-F324MBL

324L One Door Vertical Freezer

(0)
GP-F324MBL
The freezer is displayed from an angle where it fits seamlessly with the cabinets in a modern kitchen.

Great space for storage

With a capacity of 324L - you have plenty of room for all your favourites.
The freezer is open and things are placed on different shelves. A blue line bar highlights what the ice machine could be, but shows that it can be removed for extra storage space.

Twist Ice Maker

Handy twist ice maker. The ice maker can also be easily removed if you need more space.

The freezer is displayed from an angle where it fits seamlessly with the cabinets in a modern kitchen.

Stylish design

Stylish design for your kitchen

Thanks to the flat door this seamless design gives a tailored, integrated look.

Great for cabinets with straight lines

The modern design gives a clean and minimalist look.

    A flat door to an inspired interior

    Create a luxurious and integrated look with the ultra-flat and ultra-smooth door.

      Zero clearance doors

      The zero-clearance door allows you to sit the fridge flush with a cabinet without the doors protruding.2

        Great for cabinets with straight lines

        The modern design gives a clean and minimalist look.

              10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

              10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor​The LG Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system which achieves a 4 star energy rating. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*​

              Key Feature

              • Zero-Clearance Doors
              • Twist Ice Maker
              • Metal Fresh
              • Inverter Compressor

              Summary

              Print

              DIMENSIONS

              DIMENSION
              595mm (W) x1860mm (H) x 707mm (D)
              CAPACITY
              324L
              KEY FEATURE 1
              4 Star Energy Rating
              KEY FEATURE 2
              Smart Inverter Compressor

              Key Specs

              • Net Total (L)

                324

              • Product (WxHxD mm)

                595 x 1860 x 707

              • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                256

              • Compressor Type

                Inverter Compressor

              • Finish (Door)

                Matte Black

              All Spec

              BASIC SPEC

              • Product Type

                One Door

              CAPACITY

              • Net Total (L)

                324

              • Net Refrigerator (L)

                324

              CONTROL & DISPLAY

              • Door alarm

                Yes

              DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

              • Packing Weight (kg)

                76

              • Product Weight (kg)

                69

              • Height (mm)

                1860

              • Depth with handle (mm)

                707

              • Depth without door (mm)

                600

              • Product (WxHxD mm)

                595 x 1860 x 707

              • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

                658 x 1932 x 766

              FEATURES

              • Zero-Clearance Doors

                Yes

              • Refrigerant Type

                R600A

              ICE & WATER SYSTEM

              • Ice Tray

                Twist Ice Maker

              MATERIAL & FINISH

              • Finish (Door)

                Matte Black

              PERFORMANCE

              • Compressor Type

                Inverter Compressor

              • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                256

              • Energy Rating

                4 Star

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              • Smart Diagnosis

                Yes

              EAN CODE

              • EAN Code

                8806091122841

              FREEZER COMPARTMENT

              • Interior Lamp

                Yes (LED)

              • Drawer

                4

              WARRANTY

              • Product

                2 Years

              • Compressor

                10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

              What people are saying

