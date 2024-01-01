We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
386L One Door Vertical Fridge
Great for cabinets with straight lines
The design is modern and gives a clean and minimalist look.
A flat door to an inspired interior
Create a luxurious and integrated look with the ultra-flat and ultra-smooth door.
Zero- clearance Doors
The zero-clearance door allows you to sit the fridge flush with a cabinet without the doors protruding.2
*10 year warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (part only).
Key Feature
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
-
Door Cooling™
-
Metal Fresh
-
Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
386
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
162
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
One Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
386
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
386
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
76
-
Product Weight (kg)
69
-
Height (mm)
1860
-
Depth with handle (mm)
707
-
Depth without door (mm)
600
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
658 x 1932 x 766
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Zero-Clearance Doors
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
162
-
Energy Rating
4.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091122834
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty** 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
