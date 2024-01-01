Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
386L One Door Vertical Fridge

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

386L One Door Vertical Fridge

GP-R386MBL

386L One Door Vertical Fridge

GP-R386MBL

An open refrigerator filled with items is displayed from an angle. White air blows from the top of the inside and down around all the food to keep it cool.

Door Cooling

Faster Cooling for Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed

Moist Balance Crisper

The lid of the Moisture Balance Crisper has a lattice structure that retains evaporated moisture from vegetables allowing them to stay fresher for longer.

Great space so you can store more

With a spacious capacity of 386 litres in the refrigerator, there is enough space for all your favourites.

Stylish design

Stylish design adapted to your kitchen

Thanks to the flat door this seamless design gives a tailored, integrated look.

Great for cabinets with straight lines

The design is modern and gives a clean and minimalist look.

      A flat door to an inspired interior

      Create a luxurious and integrated look with the ultra-flat and ultra-smooth door.

          Zero- clearance Doors

          The zero-clearance door allows you to sit the fridge flush with a cabinet without the doors protruding.2

                      10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

                      10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor​The LG Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system which achieves a 4.5 star energy rating. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*​

                      *10 year warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (part only).

                      Key Feature

                      • Zero-Clearance Doors
                      • Door Cooling™
                      • Metal Fresh
                      • Inverter Compressor

                      Summary

                      DIMENSIONS

                      DIMENSION
                      595 x 1860 x 707
                      CAPACITY
                      386L
                      KEY FEATURE 1
                      Keep your food fresh with Door Cooling™
                      KEY FEATURE 2
                      For freshness - Moist Balance Crisper ™

                      Key Specs

                      • Net Total (L)

                        386

                      • Product (WxHxD mm)

                        595 x 1860 x 707

                      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                        162

                      • Compressor Type

                        Inverter Compressor

                      • Finish (Door)

                        Matte Black

                      All Spec

                      BASIC SPEC

                      • Product Type

                        One Door

                      CAPACITY

                      • Net Total (L)

                        386

                      • Net Refrigerator (L)

                        386

                      CONTROL & DISPLAY

                      • Door alarm

                        Yes

                      DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

                      • Packing Weight (kg)

                        76

                      • Product Weight (kg)

                        69

                      • Height (mm)

                        1860

                      • Depth with handle (mm)

                        707

                      • Depth without door (mm)

                        600

                      • Product (WxHxD mm)

                        595 x 1860 x 707

                      • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

                        658 x 1932 x 766

                      FEATURES

                      • Door Cooling+™

                        Yes

                      • Zero-Clearance Doors

                        Yes

                      • Refrigerant Type

                        R600A

                      MATERIAL & FINISH

                      • Finish (Door)

                        Matte Black

                      PERFORMANCE

                      • Compressor Type

                        Inverter Compressor

                      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

                        162

                      • Energy Rating

                        4.5 Star

                      REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

                      • Interior Lamp

                        Yes (LED)

                      • Fresh Zone

                        Yes (1)

                      • Moist Balance Crisper

                        Yes (1)

                      SMART TECHNOLOGY

                      • Smart Diagnosis

                        Yes

                      EAN CODE

                      • EAN Code

                        8806091122834

                      WARRANTY

                      • Product

                        2 Years

                      • Compressor

                        10 Year Parts Warranty** 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

